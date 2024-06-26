Metro Vancouver pup stuck in shelter for a year gets a "pity pawty"

A Metro Vancouver animal shelter is throwing a unique celebration for one of its canine residents in the hope that it will help the pup find a new home.

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is hosting a “pity pawty” for Kyle the Husky on Wednesday, June 26 on Facebook Live.

Kyle has lived at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter since the summer of 2023, and according to the non-profit organization, he’s ready to meet his forever family.

“Our sweet boy, Kyle, has been with us now for 365 days. And while we adore him, a year in an animal shelter is just too long,” said LAPS in a social media post. “So we’re throwing him a ‘pity pawty’ in hopes of getting more eyes on this gorgeous husky.”

Kyle is a tri-colour Husky described by shelter staff as “affectionate,” “loyal,” and “playful.”

An online adoption notice for Kyle notes that he is “the perfect companion for anyone looking for an adventurous and intelligent four-legged friend,” and that he will be a best friend who sticks by their family through thick and thin.

LAPS was founded in 2003 and is based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter. In addition to rescuing animals in need, the non-profit provides educational programs, community outreach, and workshops. It also supports pet owners through initiatives like the pet food bank, emergency boarding, and access to vet care.

Those interested in adopting Kyle are invited to visit the shelter or fill out an adoption application online.