The day has finally come: T&T Supermarket’s new Metro Vancouver location in Coquitlam has officially opened its doors.

The largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada opened at the intersection of Lougheed and King Edward at 1085 Woolridge Street today.

In true T&T opening day style, the concept was offering free gift cards for the first 200 people, so naturally, there was a massive line.

This is the second Coquitlam location for T&T. The Vancouver-founded brand operates many locations in BC, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario.

“When we opened our first location in Coquitlam 23 years ago, no one could understand why – the Asian community at the time was much smaller than it is today,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets.

“But what we found was that the fresh food and assortment of flavours we offer appealed to a much wider, more diverse crowd and the store was a total success. As the community continues to grow, we’ve felt the love for T&T grow along with it. That’s why we’re so pleased to be opening a second, even bigger location to better serve the needs of the community and complement our original Coquitlam Centre location.”

You can find this location open Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm.