A brand new spot for fusion Chinese-Korean eats (and sips) is set to make its debut in Burnaby this week.

Soju, which has taken over the former space of Cafe Sweets and Beans at 5152 Kingsway, had planned to officially open today but now plans to open its doors tomorrow, June 2.

The eatery will be a late-night spot for Korean soju and boasts a hefty menu of noodle dishes, including a $5.99 all-day noodle special.

Patrons can choose either Jajang (also known as Jajangmyeon, which is a Korean-style Chinese noodle dish with chunjang, pork, and vegetables) or Calamari Spicy Cold Noodles for this offer – a crazy affordable price that is only available for dine-in.

Once Soju officially opens tomorrow, it will operate from 11 am to 1 am.

Soju

Address: 5152 Kingsway, Burnaby

