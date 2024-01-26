BC saw its very first Dumpling Festival in 2022 at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park, bringing together both dumpling creators and enthusiasts from across the Lower Mainland.

Now, the festival is returning for its third year.

Presented by The Asian Arts and Culture Society, this year’s event will take place on August 10 and will feature live entertainment, activities, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors.

The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world, making for the perfect opportunity to try out your favourites — as well as something new — all in one place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Dumpling Fest (@bcdumplingfest)

“The idea for BC Dumpling Festival was sparked during COVID-19 when there was a rise in anti-Asian hate and crime in our community,” states the festival on its website. “One of the members experienced racism right at Town Centre Park in 2021 and, as a result, the Asian Arts and Culture Society was created.”

Each year, the dumpling festival highlights a different country, with the aim of fostering a deeper appreciation for the many cultures that make up the community. While this year’s theme has yet to be revealed, last year’s festival focused on Korea.

Details for this year’s Dumpling Festival are still being sorted, but last year’s featured a dumpling eating contest with the winner being dubbed the “Dumpling Eating Champion.”

The event will take place on Saturday, August 10. Be sure to check back here for more details when they’re announced.

When: Saturday, August 10

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Instagram