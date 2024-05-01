North America's largest plant-based food event returns to Vancouver this summer

Planted Expo is returning to Vancouver this summer for its 10th year running — and it looks bigger and better than ever.

The two-day event, which celebrates all things plant-based, is set to take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre from Saturday, June 1, to Sunday, June 2. Guests will get to explore over 200 plant-based, vegan, and sustainable exhibitors — and try lots of delicious free samples, of course.

You’ll also get to discover an abundance of innovative products, from household gems to beauty essentials, all designed to benefit the planet, the animals, and you.

Planted Expo welcomes everyone, from seasoned vegans to plant-curious folks and even meat lovers! It’s the perfect day out that promises, fun, food, and a fantastic time for all.

This year will see a fascinating lineup of speakers take to the main stage, including Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., physician, best-selling author, and plant-based diet advocate.

Guests will also get to witness Planted Expo’s first-ever Vegan Fashion Show, showcasing the latest trends in sustainable plant-based fabrics.

What’s more, there’ll be a specially designated Family Zone — an area full of games, activities, and programming for both kids and adults to enjoy all weekend long.

And because the plant-based lifestyle is all about spreading love, attendees get to take a home a Herbaland goodie bag with delicious plant-based snacks and products to take home.

Ready for an unforgettable plant-powered experience? Tickets are available now — adult tickets are $20, youth and senior tickets are $15, and kids under 12 get in free. For more information, click here.

When: Saturday, June 1, to Sunday, June 2

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Various prices — Available here