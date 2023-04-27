Mount Pleasant just keeps getting better and better for foodies. Please! Beverage Co. has revealed it’s planning on opening a cocktail tap house there soon.

The all-new “Please! Tasting House” will offer patrons cocktails on tap, botanic spirits, and a retail store.

You may recognize Please! Beverage Co. as a purveyor of bottled cocktails, and now, the brand is launching this Tasting House concept expanding on its retail offerings.

This means that come June, Vancouverites can look forward to entering a plant-filled, former auto repair shop to enjoy the brand’s concoctions made with fresh-squeezed mixers and housemade tinctures.

Located on West 5th between Columbia and Alberta at 222 W 5th Avenue, come opening Please! Tasting House will serve up premium crafted small-batch drinks alongside small bites from Jamjar.

“We are so excited to expand the Please! experience with the opening of our Mount Pleasant Tasting House this summer,” says Noel Steen, founder at Please! Beverage Co.

“We’ve received such positive feedback from the community and retailers for our proper bottled cocktails, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of Please! to enjoy a variety of our fresh cocktails on tap at their leisure.”

The space will feature a main lounge with seats for 67, a mural titled Le Gardin by Vancouver artist Mega McGrath, plants by Westcoast Jungle, and a floor-to-ceiling glass garage door.

In terms of sips, there will be eight cocktails on tap in varieties like the Mango Sticky Rice with its mango, pandan, coconut and rice, the Rhubarb Fizz featuring British rhubarb and custard candy, and the Green Tea Fizz accented with Osmanthus flowers, lemon, and mint.

On top of that, folks can look forward to enjoying a new botanic spirits menu.

Think infused vodka featuring mango, strawberry, Osmanthus flower, coconut pandan, four citrus, and raspberry, all served with soda and ice, on the rocks, or neat.

Please! Tasting House will have a section full of Jamjar snacks and bottled cocktails to-go too.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this spot. Stay tuned!

Please! Tasting House

Address: 222 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

