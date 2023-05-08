Earlier this year, we shared that Fogo de Chão would be opening its first Canadian location in Vancouver, BC.

Now, the brand is revealing more details about its expansion in our country, in general.

In addition to making its Canadian debut in downtown Vancouver’s The Post at 658 Homer Street, the internationally renowned chain of authentic Southern Brazilian steakhouses will be opening a location in Toronto.

Ontario’s first Fogo de Chão will launch in downtown Toronto’s Entertainment District at the corner of Blue Jays Way and Mercer Street in early 2024.

“We are honoured to open our first restaurant in downtown Toronto in such an iconic and exciting location on Mercer Street, with support from the accomplished team at Debut Development Group,” says Barry McGowan, chief executive officer of Fogo de Chão.

“We look forward to expanding our presence in the Toronto area and beyond in 2024.”

Fogo de Chão will also open a Montreal location in 2024, we’re told.

Overall, the brand continues to work towards opening at least 10 locations in Canada over the next 10 years through an agreement with Toronto-based Debut Development Group.

About Fogo de Chão

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fogo de Chao (@fogo)

Fogo de Chão was founded in the southern part of Brazil in 1979. The concept uses the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco, aka the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame.

Fogo sets up the experience so guests can “make discoveries at every turn” when dining at one of its 66 locations worldwide.

It offers seasonal salads, soups, veggies, imported charcuterie, and meats.

From dry-aged to premium Wagyu cuts to seafood a la carte, Fogo offers a wide selection of food, a cocktail program, and an impressive South American wine list to go with it.