A little while ago, Dished shared that Korean eatery Kosoo Restaurant would officially expand to Metro Vancouver.

The concept, which operates two locations in Vancouver on Robson and Cardero, has shared that its Coquitlam location is officially soft opening to the public today.

Set to open at #105 1123 Westwood Street, Kosoo is known for its great selection of fried chicken and beer at its Robson Street location, while its Cardero Street spot focuses more on modern takes on traditional Korean.

This third location will offer similar fare as the latter, with a selection of Korean BBQ and other modern spins on Korean fare.

The Coquitlam Kosoo is softly opening today, June 2, with grand opening festivities planned for Wednesday, June 7.

Kosoo – Coquitlam

Address: #105 1123 Westwood Street, Coquitlam

