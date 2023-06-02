Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions has been in our rotation of top spots to hang since it opened its doors last summer.

Besides having some of the friendliest staff and the best vibes around (I mean, look at this retro interior), we love the food and beverage menu. It just slaps.

It offers a great mix of elevated grub and approachable favourites, namely hot dogs and tater tots. On top of that the Costco Hours (aka the concept’s happy hour deals) are some of the best in the area.

If you haven’t popped in Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 pm to check that out, be sure to do so.

The charming eatery and neighbourhood bar, which is housed in a Victorian-era heritage home, by the way, also just launched a new lunch service.

We popped in to check it out and we can safely say, it’s worth trying. In fact, we can’t wait to return and taste the things we didn’t have room for this round.

Monday to Friday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, folks can head to the 67 West 6th Avenue destination and enjoy a new menu of PNW-style charcoal grilled teriyaki eats.

The new lunch service offers many varieties of this addictive style of grub. We tried a few of the plates, including chicken, spicy pork, and the chicken & beef combo.

Other options featured are beef, short ribs, smoked crispy tofu, seasonal vegetables, and a bunch of additional dual combos.

These dishes can be ordered as plates, complete with Hokkaido rice, scallion sauce & salad.

Patrons can also opt to get them in wrap form. Those combine the protein/veggies with furikake rice, pickled carrots, slaw & scallion sauce.

Mount Pleasant Vintage owner Cam Bogue says this fresh menu is super nostalgic for him.

“Growing up in Portland, there are teriyaki joints on every corner just like sushi joints here.”

Bogue and Mount Pleasant Vintage’s chef, Keith Csabak, actually embarked on a teriyaki tour through Portland and Seattle before developing this spread.

“It’s super simple, all about the sauces, and crispy salad for balance. And we got the sauces,” adds Bogue.

If the sunny patios at this spot aren’t a possibility for your lunchtime chow down, there’s the option to get takeout and delivery as well.

Be sure to check this out when you can.

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram