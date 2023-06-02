Last fall, Dished shared the news that Patisserie Le Pont had just launched in Vancouver as an online-only pastry shop.

The French-Japanese-inspired patisserie has now opened its very own brick-and-mortar space at 230 15th Street in West Vancouver.

Freshly opened on May 30, this spot offers a selection of the finely crafted sweets that the brand has become known for.

From Japanese tea-flavoured Croquants (a crunchy eclair) to petit Croquants (somewhere between a crunchy eclair and a cream puff), Le Pont’s offerings are all made with quality ingredients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Pont Vancouver (@lepontvancouver)

With Le Pont’s mix of French technique with Japanese flavour profiles, patrons can expect options like Matcha, Hojicha, classic custard, seasonal fruit, and coconut yuzu.

You’ll find Patisserie Le Pont’s new West Vancouver storefront open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Address: 230 15th Street, West Vancouver

Instagram