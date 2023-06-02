Sometimes the first thing you come up with actually is the best thing.

At least, that’s the idea behind the recent change at Brightside, the newly opened cafe and wine bar in the Kitsilano neighbourhood.

The team here started out as a pop-up cafe concept in the same space which, at the time, was called Just Another Coffee Shop, before that concept was ended in order to create a more permanent one – what would become Brightside.

Confused yet?

In an email to Dished, the team explained to us the reasoning behind returning to the original name – and don’t worry, everything else we love about the new concept is sticking around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Another (@wearejustanother_)

“We really missed the irony and humor in the name ‘Just Another,’ and we realized it works well for us because we don’t take ourselves too seriously but tend to be pretty serious about everything we do,” says Craig James of Just Another. “We make everything in house, we have a bakery, a coffee roastery, and always try to source the best local and seasonal ingredients for our offerings.”

The cheeky, fun name is a reminder for the team to ensure “our guests don’t have Just Another day when they come visit us,” James adds.

In addition to this familiar but new name change, Just Another (as it shall henceforth be known) has just extended its brunch offerings to every day and will be expanding its wine and dinner program in the coming weeks.

Just Another (formerly known as Brightside)

Address: 3040 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram