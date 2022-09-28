Vancouver has a new place to head for island vibes, and just in time for rainy weather. Honolulu Coffee’s new location is officially open.

The new outpost from the concept is located in Olympic Village. You’ll find it at 97 West 2nd Avenue.

The new cafe will join sister locations in downtown Vancouver and in Kerrisdale in serving up farm-to-cup coffee and delicious bites.

Honolulu Olympic Village is 985 sq ft and features seats for 25 as well as a dog-friendly patio where folks can indulge in a full menu of espresso-based drinks, Açai smoothies, guava bread, croissants, sandwiches, and more.

To celebrate the exciting news, Honolulu Olympic Village will be offering guests a complimentary Hawaiian Latte, while supplies last, on Friday, September 30 between 11 am and 2 pm.

“We are so excited to say ‘aloha’ and welcome our guests to our newest café,” says Ming Yang, owner of all three Honolulu Coffee locations in Vancouver.

“We can’t wait to expand our Honolulu Coffee family into our new home, and introduce the spirit of aloha to Olympic Village.”

Honolulu Coffee – Olympic Village

Address: 97 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram