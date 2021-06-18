A seasonal coffee cart in Kitsilano that’s known for its great drinks, popsicles, and baked goods is garnering attention for its efforts to help end working poverty.

Kits Beach Coffee is the first coffee shop in BC to announce its commitment to ending working poverty by paying all its staff and contracted workers a living wage.

While the minimum wage in BC was increased last month to $15.20 an hour, the calculated living wage in Vancouver is $19.50 an hour. This is the approximate hourly amount a family needs to cover basic expenses.

That dollar amount is based on a two-parent family with two children – the most common family unit in BC – with each parent working full-time, Kits Beach Coffee said in their announcement.

This living wage commitment is Kits Beach Coffee’s newest initiative to contribute to its Corporate Social Responsibility Platform.

Additionally, from the day Kits Beach Coffee opened, it had a tip matching donation program.

When customers leave a tip, that amount is matched by Kits Beach Coffee and numerous small businesses and individuals in Kitsilano.

Certifying as a living wage employer is a voluntary commitment an employer makes to invest in their communities and local economies.

Currently, there are 250 living wage employers in BC, with over 25,000 employees earning a living wage.

Join the seasonal café at Kitsilano Beach across the beach volleyball courts for some pour-over coffee, cold brew, artisan popsicles, and gourmet pop tarts — all while giving back to your community.

Address: 1275 Arbutus Street, Vancouver (across from the beach volleyball courts)

Hours: Friday – Sunday (weather depending) 8:30 am to 5 pm (or sold out).

