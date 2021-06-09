Vancouver's iconic mobile coffee cart is going Canada-wide this summer



Chances are you’ve seen the red coffee cart somewhere in Vancouver.

It’s a great idea to have a familiar local shop that makes delicious coffee and seems to be everywhere. Everyone always wants a coffee, so why not bring it to them?

Using electric tricycles, Coffee Bike Vancouver does just that, while serving some of the best coffee, beverages, and baked goods anywhere in the city.

“Great coffee, coffee, also coffee, friendly customer service, and seawall vibes,” Priadko told Daily Hive, talking about what customers can expect when stopping by one of their carts.

That’s definitely what customers can expect, and what regulars have become accustomed to, but it seems obvious why they’ve gained so much success. Most of their carts are found along the seawall, during casual strolls, long walks, or a tiring run.

Coffee is a great boost for all of these activities. When you see these unique carts, you just get get drawn to it.

The most popular item isn’t simple drip coffee, because these are the real deal. Priadko tells us that it’s the Americano that’s the most popular item on the menu.

These outdoor cafes have actually created a space to grab a morning coffee who aren’t comfortable entering an indoor space. But the global pandemic did create its challenges for the Coffee Bike Vancouver team.

“Operating with adjusted locations, and having enough staff to operate Coffee Bikes,” Priadko told us.

They needed to adjust, and like many other local Vancouver business, they did, and we supported it.

If you want to try these out for yourself, keep an eye out when you’re out in the Charleson Park Seawall, Kits Beach, and Olympic Village. That’s where they typically operate out of.

It’ll be easier than ever to spot these familiar carts in other areas now too, following the business’ big announcement.

“We are launching BC and Canada-wide Coffee Bike franchises this summer!” said Priadko.

“Coffee Bike will be an amazing low cost entry small business opportunity for anyone.”

So continue to show your support, spread the word, and if you’re heading out onto the seawall, grab a coffee and one of the famous sausage rolls from Coffee Bike Vancouver.