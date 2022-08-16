Kishone Roy drops out of Vision Vancouver party ahead of election

Vision Vancouver's candidates for the 2022 civic election, with Kishone Roy second from the left. (Vision Vancouver)

The number of candidates representing Vision Vancouver in the upcoming civic election has dropped by one.

As of today, Kishone Roy has pulled out of the race to fill one of the 10 Vancouver city councillor seats, citing reasons not related to the campaign or internal party politics.

Roy is known as an author, affordable housing advocate, the former CEO of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, and chair of the BC Rental Housing Coalition. Roy was also previously a senior advisor to federal and provincial leaders.

“While my passion for the city runs deep, I am being encouraged to pursue opportunities in the housing sector federally and will likely be relocating to Ottawa. I strongly encourage you to support the Vision Vancouver candidates to advance a supportive housing agenda in Vancouver,” said Roy in a statement.

This leaves Vision Vancouver with three candidates for City Council — Honieh Barzegari, Leslie Boldt, and Vancouver Park Board commissioner Stuart Mackinnon, who was previously with the Green Party.

Vision Vancouver is also running two candidates for the Park Board and five candidates for the Vancouver School Board.

The civic election is scheduled for October 15, 2022.