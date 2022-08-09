Progress Vancouver names two City Council candidates, including former NPA nominee

The number of Non-Partisan Association (NPA) candidates running in the upcoming Vancouver civic election has shrunk again.

It was announced today that Mauro Francis has left his candidacy for Vancouver City Council under the NPA, and joined the banner of Progress Vancouver, led by mayoral candidate and political strategist veteran Mark Marissen.

This follows last week’s sudden and surprising resignation of John Coupar as the mayoral candidate for the NPA.

“My decision to leave [the NPA] was because I committed to fight for a Vancouver that would be safe and welcome to young families like mine,” said Francis in a statement.

“The internal dynamics of the NPA were getting in the way of the campaign. I’m focused on fighting for Vancouverites, and I want to be part of a team that shares my focus.”

With a major focus on tackling crime, public disorder, and public safety issues in Vancouver, Francis’ background entails being the executive director of the South Vancouver Community Policing Centre, and a mentor at the East End Boys Club.

Progress Vancouver also announced today the nomination of Morgane Oger as another candidate for city councillor.

Oger is the technology manager of integration at Best Buy Canada’s headquarters, and a former vice president of the BC NDP.

“I’m looking forward to running with a team that understands the importance of diversity and inclusion. As an engineer, I believe in delivering meaningful outcomes. Progress Vancouver is looking to build an affordable, accessible, safe and welcoming Vancouver,” said Oger.

The civic election is scheduled for October 15, 2022.