Tofino is known for its laid-back vibes, local restaurants, and surf culture, but it’s about to be shaken up with the addition of a chain restaurant for the first time.

Browns Socialhouse is set to open a new location in the beachside town, inside the Tin Wis Resort at 1119 Pacific Rim Highway.

This will be the first time that a major chain restaurant has opened a location in Tofino, which historically has been resistant to these types of establishments.

Browns has not shared an exact opening date, but its website suggests this location is coming soon.

Browns Socialhouse operates dozens of locations throughout BC, as well as in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Dished has reached out to Browns for more details on its Tofino location and will update this story.

Browns Socialhouse – Tofino

Address: 1119 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino