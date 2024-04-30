Shake Shack reveals special menu item for first Canadian location

Toronto burger lovers are hyped up for the long-awaited arrival of beloved US fast-food chain Shake Shack, now confirmed to be opening the doors of its first Canadian location early this summer.

Shake Shack announced on Tuesday that it will be opening its new 5,500-square-foot restaurant on the northeast corner of Yonge and Dundas — within a former Adidas space at 10 Dundas East — this summer, confirming the rumblings and rumours that have followed the chain since it announced a Canadian expansion in early 2023.

“We are thrilled to confirm the rumours and open our doors at Yonge and Dundas, marking the beginning of a delicious journey for Canadians,” said Billy Richmond, business director at Shake Shack Canada.

Richmond added that, in addition to standard Shake Shack classics, locals will be able to enjoy “some Canadian exclusives that we’ve developed with our local culinary partners to be enjoyed amongst Toronto’s dynamic cityscape.”

Starting with the first location in Toronto, Shake Shack will be rolling out some new menu items catering to Canadian tastes.

The brand revealed a Toronto-exclusive menu item called the Maple Salted Pretzel Shake, mixing the flavours of Canadian maple syrup with Shake Shack’s famous frozen custard, set against the salty crunch of pretzels.

Shake Shack first announced that it was expanding to the Canadian market with a Toronto location in March 2023. Just over one year later, the city has reached the final countdown before Shake Shack turns the local burger scene upside down.

Shake Shack Canada — a partnership formed in 2023 between private investment companies Osmington and Harlo Entertainment — has even bigger plans for the future. The Toronto flagship will be just the first foothold in a broader plan to develop a brand presence in Canada.