Several Kinder-brand chocolate products have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Just five days after Ferrero Canada Ltd. recalled 10 Kinder chocolate products from the marketplace, an updated list of recalled items has been issued.

There are now over 20 recalled products, all of which have been sold nationally.

These are a portion of the recalled items.

For a full description of the listed recalled items and affected products, visit the food recall warning on the Health Canada website.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Kinder Surprise Dreamworks Trolls, The Smurfs, and Advent Calendars are just a few of the possibly affected products that were not on the original food recall warning on April 6.

People are asked to check if they have recalled products in their homes, and if they do, they are asked not to consume the items.