Several Kinder-brand chocolate products have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
Just five days after Ferrero Canada Ltd. recalled 10 Kinder chocolate products from the marketplace, an updated list of recalled items has been issued.
There are now over 20 recalled products, all of which have been sold nationally.
These are a portion of the recalled items.
For a full description of the listed recalled items and affected products, visit the food recall warning on the Health Canada website.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
Kinder Surprise Dreamworks Trolls, The Smurfs, and Advent Calendars are just a few of the possibly affected products that were not on the original food recall warning on April 6.
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
According to the CFIA, “healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
With files from Hanna McLean