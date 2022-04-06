Kinder brand chocolate products recalled due to possible Salmonella
Several Kinder brand chocolate products have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling the following Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace. The recalled products have been sold nationally.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
People are asked to see if they have recalled products in their homes and if they do, they are asked not to consume the items.
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
According to CFIA, “healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.