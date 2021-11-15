FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

La Taqueria is launching birria ramen at all locations

Hanna McLean
|
Nov 15 2021, 7:44 pm
Photos: RUNAMEN

It’s a dreamy mashup you never knew you needed: birria tacos and ramen.

This new creation is brought to us by the folks at La Taqueria, and they’ve coined it “Birriamen.”

The dish officially hits the menus today at all La Taqueria locations, including the food truck.

Birriamen is made with birria tatemada brisket broth, handmade rice and cornflour noodles, and a diablo soft-boiled egg.

The bowl is then topped off with pickled onions, strips of white onion à la Julienne, a pinch of cilantro leaves, and drizzled shallot oil with a crispy birria taco on top.

Folks have the option to add extra noodles, a diablo egg, broth, brisket, and even more birria tacos if they’d like.

La Taqueria

Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-0512

Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-4406

Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2549

Address: 213 – 1305 Welch Street, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-971-4744

The Truck “El Camión”

Address: In front of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

