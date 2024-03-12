FoodFood NewsVegetarian & VeganGrocery

Kraft Dinner is launching a new plant-based mac and cheese in Canada

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Mar 12 2024, 5:25 pm
Kraft Dinner is launching a new plant-based mac and cheese in Canada
Courtesy of Kraft Heinz

Kraft Dinner is a Canadian staple, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a pantry without at least one box lying around. But now, the iconic brand has announced a new take on the classic favourite, which is hitting shelves across Canada, and there’s one major difference.

Kraft announced it’s launching a new line of KD products, and this time, it’s skipping out on the cheese altogether.

The brand’s first-ever plant-based mac and cheese, which has been creatively dubbed “KD NotMac&Cheese,” is now rolling out in stores across Canada.

Kraft teamed up with food tech company NotCo to develop a vegan alternative to the well-known and loved mac and cheese while still capturing the taste and texture we know and love.

The new plant-based alternative was first launched in the US last year, but it’s finally made its way to Canada, where it will be available in two flavours: Original and White Cheddar Style.

In addition to a new plant-based option, KD is introducing a gluten-free line after 15,000 KD fans signed a petition calling for it. 

We can’t wait to see how the new KD options compare to the OG!

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Vegetarian & Vegan
+ Grocery
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop