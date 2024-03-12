Kraft Dinner is launching a new plant-based mac and cheese in Canada

Kraft Dinner is a Canadian staple, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a pantry without at least one box lying around. But now, the iconic brand has announced a new take on the classic favourite, which is hitting shelves across Canada, and there’s one major difference.

Kraft announced it’s launching a new line of KD products, and this time, it’s skipping out on the cheese altogether.

The brand’s first-ever plant-based mac and cheese, which has been creatively dubbed “KD NotMac&Cheese,” is now rolling out in stores across Canada.

Kraft teamed up with food tech company NotCo to develop a vegan alternative to the well-known and loved mac and cheese while still capturing the taste and texture we know and love.

The new plant-based alternative was first launched in the US last year, but it’s finally made its way to Canada, where it will be available in two flavours: Original and White Cheddar Style.

In addition to a new plant-based option, KD is introducing a gluten-free line after 15,000 KD fans signed a petition calling for it.

We can’t wait to see how the new KD options compare to the OG!