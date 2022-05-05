Harry Styles is going on tour this summer and his first stop is Canada

We have some good news for Canadian Stylers — Harry Styles is coming to the True North as part of his summer tour!

The former One Direction singer will be making stops in five North American destinations, beginning with Toronto on August 15. He will then visit New York, Austin, Chicago, and LA, performing in each city for several days. That’s 32 nights of concerts in total.

Styles announced Love On Tour 2022 on his social media on Thursday and will be promoting his upcoming studio album Harry’s House, dropping May 20.

Love On Tour 2022. North America. pic.twitter.com/ikK7lgYEfF — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 5, 2022

Last year, the award-winning British artist wrapped up a sold-out 42-date tour, performing two specials in New York and London.

The tour kicks off on August 15 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, which will be styled into Harry’s House and echoing with music for two nights.

Sad news for everyone else in Canada — Toronto is the only Canadian stop on the Love On Tour lineup.

General public ticket sales begin at noon local time on May 25. But if you’re a super fan, you can sign up here and get a code that’ll put you in line before anyone else.

You can register now. The deadline for the Verified Plan pre-sale is May 19.

American Express Card Members in Canada will have access to Harry Styles Front of Line® presale tickets beginning May 24, between noon and 10 pm.

Canadian dates and venues:

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

US dates and venues:

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum