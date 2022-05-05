Harry Styles is going on tour this summer and his first stop is Canada
We have some good news for Canadian Stylers — Harry Styles is coming to the True North as part of his summer tour!
The former One Direction singer will be making stops in five North American destinations, beginning with Toronto on August 15. He will then visit New York, Austin, Chicago, and LA, performing in each city for several days. That’s 32 nights of concerts in total.
Styles announced Love On Tour 2022 on his social media on Thursday and will be promoting his upcoming studio album Harry’s House, dropping May 20.
Love On Tour 2022. North America. pic.twitter.com/ikK7lgYEfF
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 5, 2022
Last year, the award-winning British artist wrapped up a sold-out 42-date tour, performing two specials in New York and London.
The tour kicks off on August 15 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, which will be styled into Harry’s House and echoing with music for two nights.
Sad news for everyone else in Canada — Toronto is the only Canadian stop on the Love On Tour lineup.
General public ticket sales begin at noon local time on May 25. But if you’re a super fan, you can sign up here and get a code that’ll put you in line before anyone else.
You can register now. The deadline for the Verified Plan pre-sale is May 19.
American Express Card Members in Canada will have access to Harry Styles Front of Line® presale tickets beginning May 24, between noon and 10 pm.
Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022
Canadian dates and venues:
Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
US dates and venues:
Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum