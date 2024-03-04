"Teach them a f**king lesson": Shoppers plan on boycotting Kellogg's over "cereal for dinner" remarks

Shoppers are ready to give up their Rice Krispies, Fruit Loops and Eggo waffles to boycott Kellogg’s over its increased prices and “cereal for dinner” controversy.

TikToker @TallGirl6234 is leading the charge after suggesting the boycott in videos that now have over three million views.

In case you missed it, this is in response to a CNBC interview in late February where the multinational food corporation’s CEO, Gary Pilnick, suggested shoppers eat cereal for dinner so they can save money.

“So, my crazy a** idea was for two months, we protest these corporations because there’s really only 10 companies that f**king own it all,” she explained.

“And we start with Kellogg’s. Why? Because you were the most recent d**k so congratulations, you get chosen first.”

The TikToker says the boycott officially starts on April 1, turning April Fool’s Day into “f**k you fool’s day, we’re no longer just going to buy into this bulls**t.”

She outlined some rules and goals for the boycott, which she says is only for people who currently give Kellogg’s their money, not those who already buy generic brands.

For two months, those participating can’t buy any Kellogg’s products — which includes anything from Frosted Flakes to Pop Tarts to Nutri-Grain Bars.

She says that people who have kids with autism who may have specific food preferences are excused from participating.

@TallGirl6234 suggests people find alternative or generic options to replace the brand, to try to make things from scratch, or to support local bakeries.

The goal is to get major food corporations like Kellogg’s to lower their prices by 25%, says the TikToker.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, cereal prices alone increased by 28% since January 2020. And in its latest fiscal year, Kellogg’s raised prices by 12%.

A lot of people agree with @TallGirl6234 and are spreading her call to action.

“Boycott @KelloggsUS starting April 1. I’m here for this. F**k the CEO. #Kelloggs #Kellogg” posted one person on X.

Boycott Kelloggs April 1st .. Will show this CEO fker. Right in your pocketbook.. pic.twitter.com/rbrJcrQKzx — ⚔꧁⊹٭𝙻!¥!𝙽٭⊹꧂⚔ (@Serendipityy45) February 29, 2024

You mean to tell me Kellogg’s saw the backlash to their CEO, and still put out a commercial telling people to eat cereal for dinner??? Boycott the hell out of that company. Cereal, Eggos Pringles, cheeze-its, etc. All of it. Get cereal from Aldi. — Star Stuff (@BernieBroStar) March 3, 2024

The TikToker isn’t going to stop at Kellogg’s. After two months, they plan on boycotting another one of the “10 companies that f**king rule our worlds” like Kraft or Danone.

“Company by company, two months at a time, we hit them where it hurts like they’ve been hitting us where it hurts for the past f**king three years while they brag about their record-breaking profits,” she said.

The TikToker has created a site with resources including which companies they’re boycotting and alternative brands people can buy.

Pilnick’s comments come at a time when Americans and Canadians are experiencing the pain of sky-high food prices at grocery stores.

In Canada, an industry-led Grocery Code of Conduct has been proposed and touted by experts as one of the most important measures the federal government and the country’s grocers need to agree on to lower grocery costs.

However, two of the country’s largest grocers — Loblaw and Walmart — have delayed signing on and agreeing to the code’s terms.

This isn’t the only food corporation boycott. A woman in Canada has been boycotting Loblaws stores and she says it helped shrink her grocery bills “significantly.”