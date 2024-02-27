FoodVentureFood NewsMoneyCanada

A not so "grrreat" take: Kellogg's CEO suggests eating cereal for dinner to save money

Feb 27 2024, 1:02 am
The CEO of Kellogg’s received a stale reaction to his comments suggesting people resort to eating cereal for dinner to save money in today’s tough financial climate.

During an interview with CNBC last week, WK Kellogg CEO Gary Pilnick shared some insights about why the company had started advertising cereal as a dinner option.

“The cereal category has always been quite affordable, and it tends to be quite a great destination when consumers are under pressure,” he said during the interview.

“…We gotta reach the consumer where they are. So we’re advertising about cereal for dinner. If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they otherwise do. That’s gonna be much more affordable,” Pilnik added.

When asked by the CNBC host if that messaging could potentially “land the wrong way,” Pilnick confidently replied that the message was actually “landing really well right now.”

He claimed that 25% of Kellogg’s cereal consumption occurred outside of breakfast time.

“A lot of it’s at dinner, and that occasion continues to grow,” he claimed.

Pilnick’s messaging didn’t land well with many consumers, who took to social media to call him out.

“I’d bet good money he’s never had cereal for dinner in his life,” said one X user.

“…Some people suggested that we eat the rich instead,” quipped BC-based radio host Drex.

“Out of touch and tone deaf,” stated another X user.

“Hey, um, what stage of capitalism is this,” asked one TikToker sarcastically.

Other commentators said Pilnick’s comments were an example of “corporate gaslighting at its finest” and even suggested boycotting the company altogether.

Pilnick’s comments come at a time when Americans and Canadians are experiencing the pain of sky-high food prices at grocery stores.

In Canada, an industry-led Grocery Code of Conduct has been proposed and touted by experts as one of the most important measures the federal government and the country’s grocers need to agree on to lower grocery costs.

However, two of the country’s largest grocers — Loblaw and Walmart — have delayed signing on and agreeing to the code’s terms.

