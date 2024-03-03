Even though the main lottery prize is still up for grabs, the recent Lotto 6/49 draw was still a lucky one for several winners.

There was a massive $56 million Gold Ball prize to be won during the draw, which took place on Saturday, March 2. No one won the main prize, but the White Ball prize worth $1 million went to a lottery player in Quebec after matching the winning number 61813798-01.

As for the Classic Prize draw, the winning numbers were 04, 13, 26, 34, 35, and 42, bonus number 01. After matching all six of the winning numbers, one lottery player will be waking up a multimillionaire after winning the $5 million prize. According to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

Three lottery players across Canada matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number and, as a result, will split the Classic Draw second prize. Each of them will receive $109,117.30, and the winning tickets were purchased in Western Canada, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.

No one won the $500,000 Classic Draw Extra prize or the $1 million Encore prize.

The Gold Ball prize is now worth $58 million, and the next draw will take place on Wednesday, March 6.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.