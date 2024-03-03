Canadians react after someone adjusts Barenaked Ladies song for inflation

Are you looking to add a new song to your playlist? How about this very timely cover of a beloved Barenaked Ladies song?

Jeremy Keyton is a BC resident who studies at Queens University in Ontario. The 21-year-old musician shares song covers on TikTok, many of which get decent views, but one recent cover of a Barenaked Ladies song has been gaining attention online. Canada’s cost of living has gotten so bad that Keyton changed the Canadian rock group’s song “If I Had $1,000,000” to “If I Had $10,000,000” — adjusted to inflation.

The original lyrics of the 1992 song go, “If I had a million dollars, well, I’d buy you a house… If I had a million dollars, I’d be rich.”

A million dollars might have gone a long way over thirty years ago, but in today’s economy? Not so much, especially when a typical home in Canada is expected to cost an average of $843,684 in 2024.

In the 35-second clip, Keyton made some minor adjustments to the lyrics to reflect the current economic climate.

“If I had ten million dollars, I could maybe buy you a house (I could maybe buy you a house),” he sings.

He then wraps up the song with a slightly different ending, “If I had ten million dollars, I’d be middle class.”

Watch the video below:

As of writing, the clip has over 400,000 views and more than 61,000 likes.

One commenter stated, “If I had a million dollars, I could buy you a house and have a roof to starve to death under.”

“If I had ten million dollars, we might be able to afford rent AND a week’s worth of groceries,” quipped another viewer.

One financially savvy commenter said, “If I had ten million dollars, I’d buy a month’s worth of food then spend the last twenty bucks on investments.”

The original lyrics mention eating Kraft Dinner and buying “really expensive ketchup,” but viewers joked that even that’s a luxury nowadays.

Someone suggested changing the lyrics to, “We wouldn’t have to eat Kraft Dinner / But we would eat Kraft Dinner / Of course we would, we’d just buy more than one box because of / Shrinkflation.”

Another added, “And we’d buy Heinz ketchup instead of Compliments 😭.”

A fan stated, “I need the @Barenaked Ladies to do a new (late stages of capitalism eating us alive) version.”

Watch the original version below: