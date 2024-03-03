For just $40 a day, Canadians can travel to these 34 budget-friendly destinations
Travelling outside Canada adds up fast. From the cost of plane tickets to rising fees, international travel can get expensive. However, where you go can certainly affect your budget.
According to a guide by Flytrippers, a Quebec-based flight deal website, travelling can be affordable depending on the destination.
“The cheapest countries to travel to are also wonderful destinations, allowing you to travel for less, for longer, or in luxury,” states co-founder Andrew D’Amours. “It’s so sad that so many people think that travel is necessarily expensive because it’s just not true.”
The company compiled a list of 34 affordable countries to travel to where you can make the most of your vacation for just $40 a day.
D’Amours said that in Brazil, he scored Taylor Swift tickets for just $31, while in Toronto, the cheapest tickets were $200 for nosebleed seats.
“The same simple principle obviously applies to hotels, meals, activities, EVERYTHING: the same quality is much cheaper if you simply choose affordable countries,” he said.
And these countries have much to offer too, from cities rich in culture to beaches and nature.
Here’s a list of the best countries (by region) to consider for your next budget-friendly vacation.
Southeast Asia
With plenty of affordable options for warm destinations, this region is famous for a reason.
1. Indonesia
2. Malaysia
3. Thailand
4. Vietnam
5. Cambodia
6. Philippines
7. Laos
8. Myanmar
South Asia
Expect a variety of exotic options at an affordable price.
9. India
10. Nepal
11. Bangladesh
12. Sri Lanka
Central Asia
This “often overlooked” region offers fantastic scenery and a rich history.
13. Uzbekistan
14. Kyrgyzstan
15. Turkey
16. Georgia
17. Azerbaijan
18. Armenia
Africa
“The world’s least explored continent has many affordable destinations,” said D’Amours.
19. Egypt
20. Morocco
21. Tunisia
22. Algeria
23. Madagascar
24. Kenya
25. Ghana
Europe
“Far from being the most affordable continent, there are still a few options,” states D’Amours.
26. Bosnia-Herzegovina
27. North Macedonia
28. Moldova
Central America
Due to its proximity, this affordable region is the ideal choice for shorter trips.
29. Guatemala
30. El Salvador
31. Nicaragua
South America
32. Argentina
33. Colombia
34. Bolivia