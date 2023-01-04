Kate Winslet was just spotted dining in Vancouver (PHOTO)

Kate Winslet is no stranger to eating in and around Vancouver.

When the Academy Award-winning actress comes to town, she tends to frequent the same hot spots, one of them being Kitsilano’s Maenam.

The award-winning spot for Thai cuisine from acclaimed Chef Angus An has welcomed the English performer to dine once again, Dished has learned.

Winslet popped into the 1938 W 4th Avenue restaurant on Tuesday.

The A-lister has been spotted at Maenam several times over the years, and the same can be said for Deep Cove sweet spot Honey Doughnuts.

The actress has stated previously that she “pines for Honey’s Doughnuts in Deep Cove,” and we can confidently confirm we are in the same boat.

We love seeing famous folks out and about at our local establishments. Here are some other awesome celebrity restaurant sightings that have gone down in Vancouver.