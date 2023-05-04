Looking for an unconventional job in hospitality where you are actually encouraged to be rude to the customers?

Karen’s Diner, a pop-up diner concept that is heading to Vancouver this month, just so happens to be hiring right now.

Brought to us from the Australia-based brand that organizes hidden pop-up experiences around the world, Karen’s Diner is an immersive, 1950s-style diner experience with excessively rude waitstaff.

The experience is heading to Vancouver very soon – operating for only a short window of time from May 13 to the 21 – which means that it’s looking for some rude staff ASAP.

According to the job posting, shared on the event’s Instagram page, it’s looking for “the rudest staff in Vancouver.”

“As a Karen, you can live out your hospitality dreams and get paid to tell customers to p!ss off, throw menus and be a complete and utter d!ck – quit your boring ass job and apply for these dream positions,” the listing says.

As this diner experience is only operating as a pop-up for about a week, this is a temporary gig. Interested applicants can apply through a form on the pop-up’s website.

Karen’s Diner will be taking over the space at Zawa Restaurant at 920 Commercial Drive.

If you’re not looking to be a Karen and instead would rather be heckled by a Karen, tickets must be purchased in advance and are non-refundable. Each ticket includes either a chicken sandwich, a beef burger, or a veggie burger, as well as fries and a soft drink.

When: May 13 to 21, 2023

Where: Zawa Restaurant — 920 Commercial Drive

Tickets: $55 per person