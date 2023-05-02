We have you covered for Mother’s Day this year — and all the days surrounding it — if you need to line up something special food- and beverage-wise for mom.

Here are some wonderful Mother’s Day offerings to get in Vancouver.

Feasts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glowbal Restaurant (@glowbalrestaurant)

Nightshade: Three-course Mother’s Day dinner menu.

Miku: Special Mother’s Day Platter featuring fresh oysters, chef’s daily sashimi, and a variety of seafood creations. Available for dine-in only on May 14.

Rosie’s BBQ: Westcoast Seafood Boil @ Batch Container Bar. Two seatings at 4:30 and 6:30 pm on May 13.

Bruno: Mother’s Day Weekend Brunch on May 13 and 14 from 11 am to 3 pm. This is a family-style set menu.

Coast: Mother’s Day Seafood Brunch Buffet.

Fable Kitchen/Fable Diner/Fable Diner & Bar: For one day only, Fable restaurants will be offering a Mother’s Day Brunch for $29.99 per person.

Black + Blue: Prix fixe brunch menu available May 14 for $70 per person and $35 for guests under the age of 12.

H Tasting Lounge: Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea.

H2 Kitchen + Bar: Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet.

Fairmont Vancouver Airport: Mother’s Day Weekend Afternoon Tea at [email protected], available May 13 from noon to 3:30 pm. Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at [email protected], available May 14 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver: Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Notch8, available May 14 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Fairmont Waterfront: Mother’s Day Bottomless Brunch at ARC.

Truffles Fine Foods: Join Truffles Fine Foods on May 14 for a Mother’s Day Brunch at the stunning VanDusen Botanical Gardens’ Visitors Hall.

Showcase Restaurant & Bar Downtown Vancouver: Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet on May 14 from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

Novella: Prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch service on May 14.

Glowbal: This famous Brunch buffet is back on May 14 from 10:30 am to 3 pm for $85 per person and $30 for kids 12 and under.

Treats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buttermere Patisserie (@butter.mere)

Temper Chocolate and Pastry: Pre-order pastries for Mother’s Day Brunch at home.

La Fraise Rose: Chocolate strawberries and gifts.

Buttermere Patisserie: “Mother’s Cake” available from May 2 to May 14.

Mon Paris Patisserie: Mother’s Day products are now available for pre-order online.

Beaucoup Bakery: New Fleur-themed Mother’s Day menu available for pre-order online for pick-up from May 6 to 14.