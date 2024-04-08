EventsSportsDH Community Partnership

The epic World Ski & Snowboard Festival returns to Whistler this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 8 2024, 11:10 pm
The epic World Ski & Snowboard Festival returns to Whistler this week
Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival/Submitted

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Couture Pop-Ups presents the BY FAR exclusive sample sale

Fri, April 12, 10:00am

Couture Pop-Ups presents the BY FAR exclusive sample sale

The Parlour Magic Show!

Wed, April 24, 7:30pm

The Parlour Magic Show!

Timebomb Trading's Massive Warehouse Sale

Fri, April 26, 12:00pm

Timebomb Trading's Massive Warehouse Sale

The Harpoonist Did We Come Here To Dance Tour

Wed, May 1, 8:00pm

The Harpoonist Did We Come Here To Dance Tour

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you and your friends are searching for adventure this week, you need to pack your gear and make tracks to Whistler for a legendary event.

The World Ski & Snowboard Festival (WSSF) is taking over the resort municipality from April 8 to 14.

Athletes from around the world will be at WSSF this week, joined by hundreds of spectators to watch the competitions and take part in the festivities.

The massive celebration of snow sports, music, arts, mountain culture, and après-ski has something for everyone to enjoy!

Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival

Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival (Oisin McHugh/Submitted)

The main sports events taking place in various mountain locations include the Saudan Couloir Race Extreme on Friday, April 12, and The Cut Rail Jam on Saturday, April 13, with cash prizes up for grabs for the winners.

You can even get in on the action by signing up for the Slush Cup, with prizes being awarded for Best Costume, Best Trick, Best Wipeout, and more on Sunday, April 14. Make sure to pack your best costume for the competition!

The party continues into the night when WSSF features free concerts at the Skullcandy Stage in Skier’s Plaza on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Stay warm by dancing all evening with Nostalgix, Chali 2na & Cut Chemist, and Night Tales.

In between the thrilling events, make plans for the 72-Hour Filmmaker Showdown, Sea to Sky Photo Challenge, and Intersection presented by Monster Energy. And save energy for the additional after-parties and live entertainment happening throughout Whistler.

Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival

Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival (Rob Perry/Submitted)

Some WSSF evening events and parties require tickets to be purchased in advance. More information can be found online.

Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival

When: April 8 to 14, 2024
Times: Various times
Where: Various locations in Whistler
Tickets: Various prices, including free events.; purchase online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Offside
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop