The epic World Ski & Snowboard Festival returns to Whistler this week

If you and your friends are searching for adventure this week, you need to pack your gear and make tracks to Whistler for a legendary event.

The World Ski & Snowboard Festival (WSSF) is taking over the resort municipality from April 8 to 14.

Athletes from around the world will be at WSSF this week, joined by hundreds of spectators to watch the competitions and take part in the festivities.

The massive celebration of snow sports, music, arts, mountain culture, and après-ski has something for everyone to enjoy!

The main sports events taking place in various mountain locations include the Saudan Couloir Race Extreme on Friday, April 12, and The Cut Rail Jam on Saturday, April 13, with cash prizes up for grabs for the winners.

You can even get in on the action by signing up for the Slush Cup, with prizes being awarded for Best Costume, Best Trick, Best Wipeout, and more on Sunday, April 14. Make sure to pack your best costume for the competition!

The party continues into the night when WSSF features free concerts at the Skullcandy Stage in Skier’s Plaza on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Stay warm by dancing all evening with Nostalgix, Chali 2na & Cut Chemist, and Night Tales.

In between the thrilling events, make plans for the 72-Hour Filmmaker Showdown, Sea to Sky Photo Challenge, and Intersection presented by Monster Energy. And save energy for the additional after-parties and live entertainment happening throughout Whistler.

Some WSSF evening events and parties require tickets to be purchased in advance. More information can be found online.

When: April 8 to 14, 2024

Times: Various times

Where: Various locations in Whistler

Tickets: Various prices, including free events.; purchase online