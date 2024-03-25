NewsCanadaCuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Fan choice: Karan Aujla puts Punjabi music on the map at the Juno Awards

Simran Singh
Mar 25 2024, 3:38 am
It was a big night for Canadian-Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla at the 2024 Juno Awards.

Aujla, who is originally from Punjab, India, and came to Canada as a teen, has become known for his catchy fusion of hip-hop and Punjabi sounds with hits like “Mexico” and “Admirin’ You.”

The BC-based singer and rapper took home the TikTok Juno Fan Choice award, which gave fans the power to vote for their favourite artist.

Aujla accepted his award while acknowledging his parents, who passed away when he was nine years old.

“Sometimes I just can’t believe I’m that same kid that lost his parents when he was in India, made my way out to Canada, this beautiful country and today I’m here man, let’s go!” he said when he took the stage.

“I just want to say this, if you’re dreaming make sure you dream big,” he concluded.

Fans celebrated Aujla’s groundbreaking win on social media, acknowledging how he is bringing Punjabi music to the international stage.

“You can’t help but root for Karan Aujla,” wrote one X user.

“I’m so excited about Punjabi music slowly starting to be recognized by the mainstream,” wrote another fan.

The 27-year-old was nominated in the fan choice category alongside Tate McRae, the Weeknd, and Daniel Caesar.

Aujla also took the Juno stage earlier in the evening, to perform some of his hit songs.

This was Aujla’s first Juno win.

 

