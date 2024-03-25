Fan choice: Karan Aujla puts Punjabi music on the map at the Juno Awards

It was a big night for Canadian-Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla at the 2024 Juno Awards.

Aujla, who is originally from Punjab, India, and came to Canada as a teen, has become known for his catchy fusion of hip-hop and Punjabi sounds with hits like “Mexico” and “Admirin’ You.”

The BC-based singer and rapper took home the TikTok Juno Fan Choice award, which gave fans the power to vote for their favourite artist.

Aujla accepted his award while acknowledging his parents, who passed away when he was nine years old.

“Sometimes I just can’t believe I’m that same kid that lost his parents when he was in India, made my way out to Canada, this beautiful country and today I’m here man, let’s go!” he said when he took the stage.

“I just want to say this, if you’re dreaming make sure you dream big,” he concluded.

Fans celebrated Aujla’s groundbreaking win on social media, acknowledging how he is bringing Punjabi music to the international stage.

“You can’t help but root for Karan Aujla,” wrote one X user.

You can’t help but root for Karan Aujla. This People’s Choice award is a good look for him and the Punjabi music scene in Canada. #Junos — Nav Nanwa (@NavNanwa) March 25, 2024

Karan aujla won junos in the category in which a global star like weeknd was mentioned too 🤯😳 W for shubh for getting featured as well 🔥 but karan my boi so happy for you, feels like a personal achievement. Canadian Grammy ☑️

Real Grammy next lessgo 🚶 pic.twitter.com/UI6MsqKpKo — ਯੁਵਰਾਜ ਸਿੰਘ ਬੇਰਵਾਲ (@yuvrajbairwal) March 25, 2024

“I’m so excited about Punjabi music slowly starting to be recognized by the mainstream,” wrote another fan.

seeing karan aujla and shubh nominated for a JUNO?!?! i’m so excited about punjabi music slowly starting to be recognized by the mainstream — sonia ✨ (@ferraribiebs) March 25, 2024

Karan Aujla deserved that Juno — Avnish Nanda (@avnishnanda) March 25, 2024

KARAN AUJLA WON A JUNO https://t.co/F4YjO7UWxg — ਜੋਵਨ (@15xjd) March 25, 2024

The 27-year-old was nominated in the fan choice category alongside Tate McRae, the Weeknd, and Daniel Caesar.

Aujla also took the Juno stage earlier in the evening, to perform some of his hit songs.

This was Aujla’s first Juno win.