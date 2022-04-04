EventsConcertsCuratedPop Culture

Kanye West reportedly drops out of Coachella music festival

Isabelle Docto
Apr 4 2022, 6:18 pm
© Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports | © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kanye West has reportedly pulled out of this year’s Coachella.

Sources close to the rapper told TMZ that he will no longer be performing at the two-weekend long music and arts festival, leaving a headlining slot open.

TMZ was also told that rapper Travis Scott was expected to join Kanye on stage, a plan that has also been scrapped.

West was slated to be the headliner on Sunday, April 17 and 24, following Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, and Canada’s Jessie Reyez.

No reasons have been provided as to why the Donda rapper is backing out.

West has made headlines the past few months for lashing out at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

The music festival still has its star headliners for other weekends including Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

While Coachella has yet to respond to the reports, fans are already taking to Twitter to put in requests for possible headliner replacements. One of the big names showing up is Toronto’s The Weeknd.

“Good. Now can they get @theweeknd to replace him, please!!!!” one fan tweeted.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
