SNL star Pete Davidson headed to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin craft

Looks like Pete Davidson can finally get some space from the Kim Kardashian, Kanye West drama — literally.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, announced the flight crew for their next mission on Monday. First on the list is the Saturday Night Live star, who’s set to be the first comedian in space.

Launch is set for March 23 at 8:30 am CT, according to Blue Origin.

“This mission is the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program and the 20th in its history,” said a statement from the company.

Joining Davidson are five paying customers, including a former CEO of a party supply store, a real estate developer, and a former associate administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration Office of Commercial Space Transportation.

Davidson may be the first comedian, but he isn’t the first celebrity to have rocketed to space. Former famous passengers of the space craft include Star Trek’s William Shatner and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan.

According to CNN, the crew will spend a few days training at Blue Origin facilities in West Texas, before the supersonic rocket takes flight vertically from a launch pad on Bezos’ ranch.

Once the rocket nears the top of its flight path, it’ll detach from the New Shepard crew capsule. The capsule will continue soaring higher into the atmosphere to more than 96 km above the surface where they’ll see a glimpse of the blackness of space and views of Earth.

The crew will experience a few minutes of weightlessness as the flight reaches its apex, and then intense g-forces as gravity pulls the capsule back towards Earth. Parachutes will be deployed to slow the capsule, allowing it to touch down at less than 32 km per hour, reported CNN.

Unfortunately, unless you have $200,000 to $300,000 US dollars to spend, this experience will remain for the rich and famous.