Disturbing or artistic? Fans split on Kanye West burying Pete Davidson alive in "Eazy" (VIDEO)

Mar 3 2022, 7:52 pm
If you didn’t know about Kanye West’s dislike for Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, his latest music video definitely confirms it.

The rapper released the visual for his song “Eazy” featuring The Game on Wednesday, and it has the internet divided.

The claymation black and white video begins with The Game’s verse, already showing dark imagery like a coffin and a burning church. But once it gets to Kanye’s verse, the video takes an even darker turn.

It starts off by showing a clay version of Davidson smoking a cigarette before Kanye places a bag over his head. Clay Kanye then drives the restrained comedian on an ATV, buries him alive in the desert with just his head poking out, and sprinkles rose seeds over his head.

“God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (who?),” raps Kanye.

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

If you haven’t been “keeping up with the Kardashians” or the drama, Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, who is now Kanye’s ex-wife. According to TMZ, a judge granted Kardashian’s request to end her marriage to Kanye on Wednesday, just hours before the “Eazy” music video was released.

Fans are split on the music video. Some call it “disturbing” while others see it as a work of art.

“If he wasn’t a ‘celebrity’ no one would doubt it was deeply problematic,” one person tweeted.

“A great art piece, being hated, just as Kanye intended,” a fan shared.

Many want him cancelled.

Others are defending the music video, saying the visuals aren’t that dark.

And some think Kanye could be a danger to those around him.

The video ends with Davidson’s head surrounded by a bed of roses, and a final message in its closing title card.

“Everyone lived happily ever after. Except Skete you know who. JK he’s fine.”

