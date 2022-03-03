Disturbing or artistic? Fans split on Kanye West burying Pete Davidson alive in "Eazy" (VIDEO)

If you didn’t know about Kanye West’s dislike for Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, his latest music video definitely confirms it.

The rapper released the visual for his song “Eazy” featuring The Game on Wednesday, and it has the internet divided.

The claymation black and white video begins with The Game’s verse, already showing dark imagery like a coffin and a burning church. But once it gets to Kanye’s verse, the video takes an even darker turn.

It starts off by showing a clay version of Davidson smoking a cigarette before Kanye places a bag over his head. Clay Kanye then drives the restrained comedian on an ATV, buries him alive in the desert with just his head poking out, and sprinkles rose seeds over his head.

“God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (who?),” raps Kanye.

If you haven’t been “keeping up with the Kardashians” or the drama, Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, who is now Kanye’s ex-wife. According to TMZ, a judge granted Kardashian’s request to end her marriage to Kanye on Wednesday, just hours before the “Eazy” music video was released.

Fans are split on the music video. Some call it “disturbing” while others see it as a work of art.

“If he wasn’t a ‘celebrity’ no one would doubt it was deeply problematic,” one person tweeted.

“A great art piece, being hated, just as Kanye intended,” a fan shared.

artistically… the Eazy MV is amazing, great visuals, great story, it’s provocative and people hate it. which is completely understandable… it is meant to be avant garde, and provocative. a great art piece, being hated, just as kanye intended pic.twitter.com/vW3yLiOL5D — daniel h ⛷ (@daniels_visions) March 2, 2022

Many want him cancelled.

Kanye West decapitating Pete Davidson in his new music video is absolutely disgusting and pathetic. The man’s 44 and having a completely one-sided feud with this guy to this extreme, it’s vile and so uncomfortable to witness unfold. He needs to be de-platformed like Trump. pic.twitter.com/rDvAJxZnQG — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) March 2, 2022

Kanye West is a bum and none of you are holding him accountable for his actions. — greg (@mistergeezy) March 3, 2022

Others are defending the music video, saying the visuals aren’t that dark.

I grew up on Eminem’s “Cleaning Out My Closet” video bro. We’d be home from school, eating snacks and watching Eminem bury his mom on MTV and BET And that video didn’t have a “jk” disclaimer at the end “Eazy” is Sesame Street compared to that — Phella (@iamphella) March 2, 2022

And some think Kanye could be a danger to those around him.

someone seriously needs to get him help this is extremely disturbing https://t.co/iozQhW7t4i — bethany (@fiImgal) March 2, 2022

#TeamPeteAndKim Pete and Kim need that restraining order asap because @kanyewest finally finished becoming that monster. — Jesus H. Christ (@whiteGOPJesus) March 3, 2022

ALRIGHT @kanyewest pull it the fuck back. You preach about mental health and then release this shit? Too far my man #PeteDavidson — Lauren Moody (@Moods7690) March 3, 2022

Kanye West is a very disturbed human. https://t.co/m8wjV0ci5Q — Itasoha (@ItasohaA) March 3, 2022

The video ends with Davidson’s head surrounded by a bed of roses, and a final message in its closing title card.