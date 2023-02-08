We’re barely two months into 2023 and already there’s been numerous restaurant closures to report around Metro Vancouver.

Another one to add to our sad list is a local joint in Maple Ridge: Kanaka Pizza.

Located at 101-11225 240th Street, Kanaka Pizza shared on a local “Albion Neighbours” Facebook group that it had officially closed.

“Kanaka Pizza is officially closed for good and we would like to thank you all for your support,” the note, posted earlier this week, simply stated.

The neighbourhood joint was known for its classic pizza offerings as well as a few “Kanaka Specials,” like the “Kanaka Klassic” with five types of meat, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms.

The pizzeria was also one of the few spots that offered vegan pizza on its menu, in addition to vegan pasta and dessert options.

Kanaka Pizza is already marked as permanently closed on its own Facebook page and on Google Maps.