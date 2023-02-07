A 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday has left Turkey and Syria in shambles and in need of aid.

At least 6,326 have died across both countries as of Tuesday afternoon, reported CNN, and that number is only expected to climb.

The quake, which was centred in the southeastern town of Pazarcik in the Kahramanmaras Province near the Syrian border, occurred on Monday at 4:17 am local time, according to Al Jazeera.

Canada has just announced its plan to provide aid to the countries, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledging $10 million in immediate aid.

In addition to this support on the federal level, numerous local businesses have already shared their own plans to help in whatever way they can – including several local Vancouver restaurants.

Here are a few local eateries that are offering charitable donations to support the relief efforts.

Kozak

The Gastown location of this locally owned Ukrainian restaurant is no stranger to helping international humanitarian efforts, of course, having run several fundraisers during the ongoing war on Ukraine. Now, it’s offering some relief for those in Turkey and Syria, too. From now until February 20, $10 from every sale of its Bayraktar cocktail will benefit “victims and survivors” in the two countries.

Address: 1 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Pizza Garden

Pizza Garden, one of our favourite spots for slices in the city, has pledged $1 for every order placed this week, in addition to matching every additional dollar donated. “Today, our hearts go out to the people of Turkey who have been affected by the recent earthquake,” the restaurant shared on its social media channels. “In times of crisis, it’s important to come together and support those in need.”

Address: Various locations

Captain’s Oven

This restaurant’s charity program, Captain’s Oven Pizza Cares, will facilitate the donation of $2 on every sale towards its humanitarian fund for those affected by the earthquake.

Address: Various locations

La Ruota

La Ruota, the Neapolitan-style pizza spot on Cambie Street, is pledging $1 for every order placed this week towards earthquake relief efforts. The restaurant will also match every additional dollar donated.

Address: 2325 Cambie Street, Vancouver

With files from Isabelle Docto