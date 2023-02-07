Surrey RCMP identify man who berated Tim Hortons drive-thru workers

Police in Surrey, BC, say they’ve identified a man who went on a screaming tirade against Tim Hortons drive-thru workers on the weekend.

The man began yelling at workers at the Sullivan Heights restaurant after he learned the credit and debit card machines were down, the customer behind him who filmed the incident told Daily Hive. The witness said she could clearly see the signs indicating the machines were down, but the man must not have.

“Give me my coffee! Give me my coffee!” the man is heard screaming in the widely-shared TikTok video. “It’s super simple… are you dumb?”

Although Surrey RCMP initially couldn’t find any files related to the February 5 incident, on Monday a spokesperson confirmed they did receive a call around 9:20 am saying a man had been verbally harassing people at the drive-thru but had since left in a vehicle.

Officers have now identified the driver and say police will be following up with other people involved to get a full account of what happened.

“Certainly the behaviour displayed in the video by the driver towards a staff member at Tim Hortons is unacceptable,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

You might also like: Man absolutely loses it on Metro Vancouver Tim Hortons drive-thru worker (VIDEO)

The man finally got his coffee after losing it on employees and mounted the curb to avoid a man who was trying to keep him at the drive-thru.

The witness shared video of what happened with the restaurant’s employees and then posted it online. It quickly gained traction on TikTok, where it sparked a larger discussion about fast-food worker safety.

“Why don’t people want to work low-paying customer service/food jobs? This is why. Too many people like this,” one commenter said.

Daily Hive has reached out to Tim Hortons for comment but has not heard back.