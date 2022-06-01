FoodDessertsRestaurant Openings

Purebread has officially opened its new Squamish location

Jun 1 2022
@purebread_canada/Instagram

Here’s some seriously sweet news for folks in and around Squamish: Purebread has officially opened its new location there.

The super-popular bakery is known for its drool-worthy croissants, cakes, coffee, and more.

Purebred operates five locations in Vancouver and Whistler. The Squamish location will be the brand’s sixth in BC.

 

This concept opened on Wednesday in Garibaldi Village at 105-40147 Glenalder Place. You can find Purebread’s new Squamish location open daily from 9 am to 4 pm.

Happy snacking!

Purebread — Squamish

Address: 105-40147 Glenalder Place, Squamish
Phone: 604-390-0071

Instagram

