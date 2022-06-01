Here’s some seriously sweet news for folks in and around Squamish: Purebread has officially opened its new location there.

The super-popular bakery is known for its drool-worthy croissants, cakes, coffee, and more.

Purebred operates five locations in Vancouver and Whistler. The Squamish location will be the brand’s sixth in BC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purebread (@purebread_canada)

This concept opened on Wednesday in Garibaldi Village at 105-40147 Glenalder Place. You can find Purebread’s new Squamish location open daily from 9 am to 4 pm.

Happy snacking!

Purebread — Squamish

Address: 105-40147 Glenalder Place, Squamish

Phone: 604-390-0071

Instagram