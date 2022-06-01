Purebread has officially opened its new Squamish location
Jun 1 2022, 9:24 pm
Here’s some seriously sweet news for folks in and around Squamish: Purebread has officially opened its new location there.
The super-popular bakery is known for its drool-worthy croissants, cakes, coffee, and more.
Purebred operates five locations in Vancouver and Whistler. The Squamish location will be the brand’s sixth in BC.
This concept opened on Wednesday in Garibaldi Village at 105-40147 Glenalder Place. You can find Purebread’s new Squamish location open daily from 9 am to 4 pm.
Purebread — Squamish
Address: 105-40147 Glenalder Place, Squamish
Phone: 604-390-0071