Justin Trudeau just visited the popular Vancouver Christmas Market (PHOTOS)

It looks like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting into the holiday spirit.

During his most recent visit to BC, Trudeau made sure to stop at a popular local holiday event — the Vancouver Christmas Market.

The market’s CEO and founder, Malte Kluetz, was one of many who greeted and welcomed Trudeau to the Jack Poole Plaza where the huge German-style holiday event is held.

In the organizer’s social media posts, Trudeau can be seen walking through the market past Christmas trees and giant candy canes on Friday before joining Global News’ Dawna Friesen for his annual holiday address.

“It was a pleasure to have you join us, Mr. Trudeau!” the post reads.

This local holiday tradition features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.