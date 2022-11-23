Canadian Christmas market named one of the best in the world

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A Montreal-area Christmas market is getting some worldwide respect.

Global travel publication Big 7 Travel has released its list of the 50 Best Christmas Markets In The World and the South Shore’s Marché de Noël et des traditions de Longueuil has placed near the ranking’s middle.

Big 7 says the “countdown to Christmas is on,” highlighting that stripped-down and socially distant festivities are gone for the first time in three years.

“All of the world’s most beloved Christmas markets are back with a bang,” continued the publication. “While Europe may be the spiritual home of the traditional Christmas market, main squares, shopping malls and sports fields across the world are already transforming into winter wonderlands.”

Held in the Montreal suburb of Longueuil annually, the popular South Shore market is “steeped in French Canadian tradition and German folklore,” according to Big 7.

It’s one of the most authentic Christmas markets in the entire province, complete with musicians, folk dancers, confit duck, and fresh pretzels right out of the oven.

A collection of Quebec’s finest craftsmen set up shop on site from November 25 to December 18, perfect for loading up on last-minute stocking stuffers, toys for the little ones, local treats, and of course, mulled wine.

Over the course of four weekends, more than 40,000 visitors check out the market that has over 70 local merchants selling everything you need for the holidays.

The Longueuil Christmas market took home Big 7’s 33th spot in the world, wedged between Norway’s Røros Christmas Market (34th) and Madrid’s Plaza Mayor Christmas Market (32nd).

The publication’s top 10 unfolded as follows:

No other Canadian markets made Big 7 Travel’s Christmas list. (We presume they made the list and checked it twice…)

When: November 25 to December 18

Time: Friday, 4 pm to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 340 rue Saint-Charles Ouest

Price: Free admission