"You better WERK Justin Trudeau": PM makes Drag Race cameo (VIDEO)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just made her-story on Canada’s Drag Race as the first-ever world leader to visit the set of any drag race show.

Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, Canada’s Drag Race is a spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

During his brief appearance on the show, Trudeau showed off his charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent by sharing a sweet message of love, acceptance, and Canada’s biggest strength – diversity.

Trudeau said that while Canada still has work to do, it’s time for more world leaders to show support for the community and move beyond tolerance towards love and acceptance.

Watch the full clip to see more:

"It doesn't matter what your background is, where you're from, who you love – you enrich this place" ❤️ Thank you Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau for visiting the #CanadasDragRace werkroom

It even got a little shady in the werk room, as Trudeau pointed out that just because Canadians are polite doesn’t mean they can’t be shady.

Trudeau, who’s no stranger to a full face of makeup, was asked by Brooke Lynn Hytes if he had any other questions.

“When do I get to meet RuPaul?” Trudeau asked.

“Well, Justin, you just won the reading challenge,” replied Brooke Lynn Hytes.