Justin Trudeau faces heat after trying new spicy A&W burger

Feb 17 2024, 9:55 pm
Another business has found itself mixed up in online hate directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he visited their store.

Just over a week after an Ontario brewery was inundated with negative reviews and comments on social media for hosting Trudeau, fast-food chain A&W now finds itself in a similar situation.

On Friday, February 16, Trudeau retweeted a post by Kamalpreet Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities of Canada, referring to the newly released A&W burger. Based on a recipe hack popular among the South-Asian community, the $3.99 Spicy Piri-Piri Buddy Burger is served with your choice of chicken, beef, or potato patty.

“It’s not just a South Asian thing — it’s a Canadian thing!” wrote Khera. “Whether it’s technology, business or food, South Asian innovation is everywhere in Canadian society.”

In response to her tweet, Trudeau shared a photo of himself at an A&W shaking hands with an employee.

“A great story — and a great burger!” he stated. “I had one today, Kamal, and it brought the heat. Really, really good.”

Trudeau might have been showing support for a burger created by the South Asian community, but online, other people shared their thoughts on the prime minister’s lunch choice.

Daily Hive has reached out to A&W for a comment.

Have you tried the Piri-Piri burger?

