Justin Trudeau faces heat after trying new spicy A&W burger

Another business has found itself mixed up in online hate directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he visited their store.

Just over a week after an Ontario brewery was inundated with negative reviews and comments on social media for hosting Trudeau, fast-food chain A&W now finds itself in a similar situation.

On Friday, February 16, Trudeau retweeted a post by Kamalpreet Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities of Canada, referring to the newly released A&W burger. Based on a recipe hack popular among the South-Asian community, the $3.99 Spicy Piri-Piri Buddy Burger is served with your choice of chicken, beef, or potato patty.

Spice lovers, are your ears burning? Want your mouth to

be? The new Spicy Piri-Piri Buddies are here. Served

with your choice of chicken, beef or potato patty,

theyʼre just $3.99, only for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/VnLcy2hF0U — A&W Canada (@AWCanada) February 12, 2024

“It’s not just a South Asian thing — it’s a Canadian thing!” wrote Khera. “Whether it’s technology, business or food, South Asian innovation is everywhere in Canadian society.”

In response to her tweet, Trudeau shared a photo of himself at an A&W shaking hands with an employee.

“A great story — and a great burger!” he stated. “I had one today, Kamal, and it brought the heat. Really, really good.”

A great story – and a great burger! I had one today, Kamal, and it brought the heat. Really, really good. https://t.co/503n6iX35P pic.twitter.com/Mp7oa7jfVt — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 17, 2024

Trudeau might have been showing support for a burger created by the South Asian community, but online, other people shared their thoughts on the prime minister’s lunch choice.

How nice. He can afford takeout. My mortgage went up by 1K a month because of interest rates. And I owe considerably less than when I remortgaged last time. I can’t afford any extras. Especially take-out. https://t.co/zYGySFTiZq — Linda Wallingford (@LindaWallingfo1) February 17, 2024

Trudeau ruined it again.

Now nobody is going to eat A & W anymore — Tony Schiroso (@schiroso_t) February 17, 2024

Any business serving Justin is risking being boycott. Something to think about. — Jeff Gardner (@jeffisat79) February 17, 2024

The worst thing any business can do right now is let Trudeau any where near there business, Trudeau is a sign of corruption and lies, so maybe A&W is lying about ther3 new offerings. — Doug C (@DCorg18) February 17, 2024

Don’t you have more important things to do. — bustermalone123 (@bustermalone123) February 17, 2024

Burgers are bad for the environment, hypocrite. Resign — Pastor Coin (@pastorcoin) February 17, 2024

Did you pay for it? — Jimmy G (@jimmyg1964) February 17, 2024

So now you eat at A&W.

Just like the common folks.

Thanks for staining their brand. Was it a teen burger? — Will not go quietly. (@ennerut) February 17, 2024

Daily Hive has reached out to A&W for a comment.

Have you tried the Piri-Piri burger?