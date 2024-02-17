"A learned skill": Brit documents hilarious struggle of trying to open Canadian milk carton

Canada is known for many unique items like Timbits, ketchup chips, and apparently, our extremely hard-to-open milk cartons.

A woman from the UK who is studying in Canada shared a TikTok of her struggle with trying to open a Dairyland carton of milk.

“I’m studying in Canada, I’m from the UK… I have made my tea. Tell me how the f*ck I’m supposed to… I don’t know how I’m supposed to open my milk,” she says as she fiddles with the carton.

“‘Cause look, this is how far I’ve got,” she says as she continues to struggle.

She manages to make a tiny hole into the carton, but that seems to make the situation worse.

Eventually, she gives in and uses scissors to peel the flaps apart.

“I’m f*cking genius… look at this!” she says, before doubting if she’s actually opened the carton correctly.

“I feel like that’s not right… maybe it’s wrong!”

The video prompted hundreds of folks in the comments to share their thoughts on the Canadian milk carton saga.

“I’m Canadian but I cannot describe to you how to open it. It’s in our blood,” said one commenter.

“It has never occurred to me that people don’t do this everywhere,” said another.

One commenter mentioned that Canadian kids grew up opening these cartons in school.

“I just realized this is a learned skill,” they said.

“You’re not wearing your plaid flannel, that tends to help 🇨🇦,” wrote another person.

Another commenter from the US noted that these types of cartons are common there too.

“I didn’t know this was a thing 😅 I’m from the US and we get mini versions of these in kindergarten so you just grow up knowing how to open these,” they said.

Others in the comments pointed out that on the East Coast, there are even more mystifying milk containers.

“Omg so hysterical, crying laughing. Come out east, all the milk comes in bags.”

Have you experienced the Canadian milk carton struggle? Let us know in the comments.