Comedy lovers mourn loss of Just For Laughs after bankruptcy filing

Mar 5 2024, 9:37 pm
joseph s l tan matt/Shutterstock

The Montreal-based company behind the internationally renowned festival Just for Laughs has announced that it is cancelling this year’s event.

In a release, Groupe Juste pour rire inc. (JPR) announced that it has filed for notice of intention to make a proposal to creditors under Canada’s Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The company employed over 100 people, and a representative told Daily Hive that 75 were laid off on Tuesday morning; the company now has about 30 employees.

When asked if there are plans for more layoffs, they stated, “Not at the moment.”

The organization, founded in 1983, plans to maintain operations albeit in a more “scaled-down format.” As for what that would look like, the representative said it depends on how things go with the current restructuring plan.

“Unfortunately, the 2024 edition of the Just for Laughs festival will not take place, at least not at the same time and in the same form as it customarily has,” reads the release. “Once the restructuring is completed, we hope that the festival will take place in 2025.”

Other events are now cancelled, and ticket holders will be issued refunds.

The festival is known for drawing big names in the entertainment industry. Last year, the Montreal lineup included Jonathan Van Ness from the Netflix reality show Queer Eye, and comedians Russell Peters, Leslie Jones, and Jack Whitehall hosted several events.

According to the organization, “the media industry and the free festival industry are facing difficult times.” Other contributing factors include the impact of the pandemic and inflation, which saw operating costs rise.

The news is a shock to comedy fans who are mourning the loss of a beloved annual event.

