Vancouver’s only jungle-themed bar opened earlier this spring, so it’s only fitting that it also now happens to have a magical, secret patio space out back.

Jungle Room, located in the West End at 961 Denman Street, officially opened at the end of April, complete with a dark and moody interior inspired by the depths of the jungle.

The only thing is, when it’s summer in Vancouver, most folks prefer to flock to sunny patio spaces rather than dark bars – cue the Jungle Room’s equally inspired new patio.

The space is tucked out back, behind the bar, which means it’s quiet and hidden from the noise of the busy street. Patio goers will find themselves surrounded by birds of paradise and a plethora of tropical plants, both potted and hanging from the pergola above.

With room for up to 23 people, the patio space here is open from 3 pm to 10 pm during the week and from 11 am to 10 pm on weekends for the bar’s brunch service.

We can hardly think of a better way to spend a sweltering summer afternoon than sitting on a cool, shaded jungle-inspired patio while sipping on the cocktail equivalent.

Jungle Room

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

