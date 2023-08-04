One of Commercial Drive’s longtime spots for everything from breakfast to late-night live music has ended its decade-long tenure to make way for something else.

Tangent Cafe, which was located at 2095 Commercial Drive, has quietly closed as we know it, with new owners taking over the space and the concept.

The location is now called Daybreakers, which will serve “European and Canadian comfort food,” according to a recent Instagram post.

The post also notes that while the old ownership of Tangent “felt it was their time to move on,” much of the kitchen team and management has stayed on for the new Daybreakers concept. This includes one of the chefs, who has “been at the helm of our kitchen through many changes over the past 10 years.”

The new menu is an homage to the kind of “food we grew up enjoying at our family homes,” the new management shares, but breakfast and lunch classics like BELT sandwiches, Smoked Meat Hash, and chicken Caesar salads will be sticking around.

Daybreakers has also just reintroduced a Friday night live music program, something that Tangent Cafe was well-loved for in the neighbourhood.

“We understand that change can bring mixed emotions, and our aim is to provide a comfortable and inviting environment,” the new management shares. “We invite you to come and try our new food and drink service starting this weekend!”

You find Daybreakers open daily at 11 am, with closing hours varying depending on the day.

Address: 2095 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram