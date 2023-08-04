Vancouver is lucky to be home to plenty of fantastic options for coffee, among them being Pallet Coffee Roasters.

The Vancouver-based cafe and roaster was launched in 2014 at its location on Semlin Drive in East Vancouver before growing, big time – the brand now operates seven different locations around Metro Vancouver, including its restaurant concept Palate Kitchen.

Now, the cafe has gone back to where it all began at the 323 Semlin Drive spot with a whole new look and concept.

This location is now called Pallet Coffee Roasters Plus and the “plus” refers to much more than just coffee.

While this spot has long been a commissary for the locally owned brand, offering its quality coffee alongside pastries and other cafe fare, it now will also be serving up an expanded brunch program.

“We’ve been working on bringing a special new culinary experience to our community,” Pallet shared on its Instagram account earlier this week.

The expanded offerings will include things such as handcrafted milkshakes, smoothies, and fresh juice alongside brunchy eats like stuffed French toast and pancake “tacos.”

The new brunch menu is available at Pallet’s Semlin location now, starting at 8 am.

Address: 323 Semlin Drive, Vancouver

Instagram