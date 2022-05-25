Best patios in Kitsilano you need to check out this season
Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood is known as the city’s beachside community, attracting yogis, health food shops, boutique shops, and sun-seekers alike.
In addition to its reputation as the home of the outdoorsy type, Kitsilano also happens to have plenty of great patios – for a different kind of outdoorsy person.
Here’s our roundup of the best patios in Kitsilano that you should check out.
Oddfish
View this post on Instagram
Brought to us from the same folks behind Nook and Tavola, Odd Fish is a restaurant focusing on great seafood and vegetable-forward dishes. It’s also got a sweet, sunny little patio where you can enjoy crudo and crisp white wine all summer long.
Address: 1889 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-564-6330
The Galley
View this post on Instagram
You can’t get more beachside than this patio, which is set just steps from the crashing waves. This one-of-a-kind patio is where you can get a fantastic view of downtown Vancouver, Stanley Park, the North Shore Mountains, Bowen Island, and the Strait of Georgia – with a beachside menu to match.
Address: 1300 Discovery Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-222-1331
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Elllis
View this post on Instagram
The Ellis is a cozy gastropub with a cute little heated patio – the perfect stop for a sunny morning brunch or a dinner after a day at the beach. The pub features a late-night happy hour during the week, and an afternoon happy hour on weekends.
Address: 2204 York Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-2456
Browns Social House
View this post on Instagram
Browns may be a chain restaurant, but it has a reliably good, extensive food and drink menu with a great people-watching patio – what more could you want?
Address: 2296 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-733-2420
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
LOCAL Public Eatery
View this post on Instagram
The Local Public Eatery is an obvious choice but we had to include it. The casual beachside sports bar has a hugely popular patio across the road from Kits beach. It’s always packed, so be prepared to wait for a spot – as they say, time makes the heart grow fonder and the fish tacos tastier.
Address: 2210 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-3589
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Las Margaritas
View this post on Instagram
This Cantina-style spot serves Mexican food and, perhaps more importantly, delicious margaritas. The corner patio on 4th and Maple is great for people-watching, tequila-sipping, and of course, sunbaking.
Address: 1999 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-650-4533
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Boathouse
View this post on Instagram
The Boathouse Kits is right next to the beach, so you know the patio comes with a killer view. The second-floor patio gets full really quickly, so make sure you plan accordingly and secure your spot.
Address: 1305 Arbutus Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-738-5487
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Darby’s Public House
View this post on Instagram
Darby’s rooftop patio is the perfect place to kill time on a summer afternoon. Whether you’re here for pub fare or a round of beers, there’s no denying this is a top spot to soak in some rays on a nice day.
Address: 2001 Macdonald Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-731-0617
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Naam
View this post on Instagram
The Naam Restaurant is known for its vegetarian, soy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free food, but it also has a small patio, quietly hidden away from the street. Uniquely, The Naam is open 24 hours, seven days a week, so you can enjoy the patio at all hours.
Address: 2724 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-731-0617
Sophie’s Cosmic Cafe
The popular breakfast spot offers a kitschy interior that regulars love, but the colourful covered patio is not a bad place to enjoy a classic brekkie plate, either.
Address: 2095 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-6810
The Eatery
Yes, the interior is amazing, but if you need a break from the neon-technicolor wonder, this iconic sushi spot has a sunny patio where you can enjoy your meal and cocktails during the warmer months.
Address: 3431 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-738-5298
Chewies
View this post on Instagram
Chewies is a perfect spot to devour a feast of fresh seafood on a patio. Amazing for people watching and amazing for atmosphere, there’s never a bad time to chill on this 1st Avenue patio in the heart of Kits.
Address: 2201 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4448
49th Parallel
Donuts, coffee, and good vibes await you at 49th Parallel and Lucky’s Doughnuts’ Kitsilano covered patio. Usually packed with folks catching up or getting some work done, there’s no denying this patio is a must-hit at least once during a stroll down the bustling street.
Address: 2198 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-420-4901
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Lucky Taco
View this post on Instagram
Lucky Taco offers a menu full of delicious Mexican fare and a super sunny patio where you can enjoy its happy hour.
Address: 1685 Yew Street, Vancouver, BC V6K 3E6
Phone: 604-739-4677
Rain Or Shine
This 4th Avenue parlour is a hot spot for more than just its deliciously crafted ice cream and fresh waffle cones. Rain or Shine Kits has a charming street-side patio perfect for plunking down and enjoying a cone on a summer afternoon.
Address: 1926 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-7246
Colony Bar Kits
View this post on Instagram
The Colony Bar has a killer happy hour and an even better patio. Sit down with a friend, a pint, and enjoy some quality people-watching.
Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6070
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Juliet’s Cafe
View this post on Instagram
This neighbourhood cafe offers a menu of hearty breakfast, brunch, and lunch eats with a quaint and sunny outdoor patio.
Address: 1905 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-8212
Castaway Kitchen & Bar
View this post on Instagram
Castaway Kitchen and Bar on Kitsilano has a great patio and is only steps from the beach, making it a great choice for a drink on a hot summer’s day.
Address: 3293 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-0212
The Cider House
View this post on Instagram
If you love ciders as much as we do, you have to check out The Cider House. This spot has over 20 different cider selections on tap, with flights available so you can try a few options.
Address: 1602 Yew Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-1975
With files from Cynthia Chi, Jory Oclarino, Hanna McLean, and Daryn Wright.