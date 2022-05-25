Best patios in Kitsilano you need to check out this season

Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood is known as the city’s beachside community, attracting yogis, health food shops, boutique shops, and sun-seekers alike.

In addition to its reputation as the home of the outdoorsy type, Kitsilano also happens to have plenty of great patios – for a different kind of outdoorsy person.

Here’s our roundup of the best patios in Kitsilano that you should check out.

Brought to us from the same folks behind Nook and Tavola, Odd Fish is a restaurant focusing on great seafood and vegetable-forward dishes. It’s also got a sweet, sunny little patio where you can enjoy crudo and crisp white wine all summer long.

Address: 1889 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-564-6330

You can’t get more beachside than this patio, which is set just steps from the crashing waves. This one-of-a-kind patio is where you can get a fantastic view of downtown Vancouver, Stanley Park, the North Shore Mountains, Bowen Island, and the Strait of Georgia – with a beachside menu to match.

Address: 1300 Discovery Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-222-1331

The Ellis is a cozy gastropub with a cute little heated patio – the perfect stop for a sunny morning brunch or a dinner after a day at the beach. The pub features a late-night happy hour during the week, and an afternoon happy hour on weekends.

Address: 2204 York Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-2456

Browns may be a chain restaurant, but it has a reliably good, extensive food and drink menu with a great people-watching patio – what more could you want?

Address: 2296 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-2420

The Local Public Eatery is an obvious choice but we had to include it. The casual beachside sports bar has a hugely popular patio across the road from Kits beach. It’s always packed, so be prepared to wait for a spot – as they say, time makes the heart grow fonder and the fish tacos tastier.

Address: 2210 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-3589

This Cantina-style spot serves Mexican food and, perhaps more importantly, delicious margaritas. The corner patio on 4th and Maple is great for people-watching, tequila-sipping, and of course, sunbaking.

Address: 1999 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-650-4533

The Boathouse Kits is right next to the beach, so you know the patio comes with a killer view. The second-floor patio gets full really quickly, so make sure you plan accordingly and secure your spot.

Address: 1305 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-5487

Darby’s rooftop patio is the perfect place to kill time on a summer afternoon. Whether you’re here for pub fare or a round of beers, there’s no denying this is a top spot to soak in some rays on a nice day.

Address: 2001 Macdonald Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-731-0617

The Naam Restaurant is known for its vegetarian, soy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free food, but it also has a small patio, quietly hidden away from the street. Uniquely, The Naam is open 24 hours, seven days a week, so you can enjoy the patio at all hours.

Address: 2724 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-731-0617

The popular breakfast spot offers a kitschy interior that regulars love, but the colourful covered patio is not a bad place to enjoy a classic brekkie plate, either.

Address: 2095 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-6810

Yes, the interior is amazing, but if you need a break from the neon-technicolor wonder, this iconic sushi spot has a sunny patio where you can enjoy your meal and cocktails during the warmer months.

Address: 3431 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-5298

Chewies is a perfect spot to devour a feast of fresh seafood on a patio. Amazing for people watching and amazing for atmosphere, there’s never a bad time to chill on this 1st Avenue patio in the heart of Kits.

Address: 2201 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4448

Donuts, coffee, and good vibes await you at 49th Parallel and Lucky’s Doughnuts’ Kitsilano covered patio. Usually packed with folks catching up or getting some work done, there’s no denying this patio is a must-hit at least once during a stroll down the bustling street.

Address: 2198 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-420-4901

This 4th Avenue parlour is a hot spot for more than just its deliciously crafted ice cream and fresh waffle cones. Rain or Shine Kits has a charming street-side patio perfect for plunking down and enjoying a cone on a summer afternoon.

Address: 1926 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7246